New Perfume Promises The Fragrance Of A Kitten's Neck

If you enjoy the gentle nuzzle from a soft, tiny kitten, we've got good news. Demeter Fragrance Library, a New York-based company that develops fragrances based on everyday scents, has developed a new perfume that will bring memories of a dozen kitten cuddles.

Get ready to spritz yourself with Demeter's "Kitten Fur."

"Now after 15 years of effort, Demeter has captured the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind kitten's neck," the company wrote on its website.

The scent of "Kitten Fur" is being sold in several Demeter products, including cologne, roll-on perfume oil, body lotion, shower gel and a diffuser oil, in case you wanted an entire room to smell like one giant kitten.

Demeter develops and sells of wide range of scents, including more traditional fragrances such as "Jasmine" and "Sweet Orange," or peculiar ones like "Popcorn," "Earthworm" and "Fuzzy Balls." (The last one, in case you were curious, smells like "the woosh of a freshly opened can of tennis balls.")

But it isn't the first company to attempt to emulate the scent of cat.

Felissimo, a Japanese mail-order company, in 2015 developed a fabric spray that smells like a cat's head, which is supposedly similar to baked bread. The company recently developed a lip gloss that is said to feel like a cat's wet nose.

So what does a kitten's neck smell like?

Demeter's Facebook fans said their cats smell like a number of different things, including honey, baby powder and cinnamon spice bread, and a combination of a "newborn baby, a freshly baked loaf of bread and the scent of home." At least one person suggested "litter dust and cat spit."

Whatever the fragrance ends up smelling like, let's just hope it smells more sweet than foul, and it doesn't trigger cat allergies.