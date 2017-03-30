'Rogue Unit' Case Still With The Police — Abrahams

Is Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan still at risk of having the charges against him reinstated? National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams would not say on Wednesday when he appeared before the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services in Parliament.

According to Business Day, Abrahams faced a string of questions related to high profile cases, including the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit".

In February last year, The Hawks sent Gordhan 27 questions related to this unit, in what appeared to be a precursor to him being charged. He was later charged with fraud relating to the early retirement of a former colleague, but the charges were withdrawn after being reviewed by Abrahams.

On Wednesday, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Werner Horn reportedly asked Abrahams about the possibility of Gordhan being re-charged. Business Day reported that African National Congress (ANC) MPs objected to the question. But committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga reportedly left it up to Abrahams to decide whether or not to answer.

Abrahams reportedly said the matter was still with the police. "As far as that is concerned, my powers are merely powers of review," Abrahams said.