There Are Now More Than 5 Million Syrian Refugees, Says UNHCR

Syrian refugees stand in Al Zaatari refugee camp during United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres' visit to the camp near Mafraq, Jordan near the border with Syria March 28, 2017.

The number of Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt has passed 5 million for the first time in Syria's six-year conflict, data from the U.N. refugee agency showed on Thursday.

The number remained static at about 4.8 million through most of 2016, but has risen since the start of this year. Data collected by UNHCR and the government of Turkey put the latest total at 5,008,473, of which 488,531 were in camps.