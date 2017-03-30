All Sections
    There's A Zulaikha Patel Mural In Brooklyn In Case You Need Some Inspiration Today

    The reach of a small protest that started in Pretoria is international.

    30/03/2017 10:21 SAST | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Instagram / dillingerontour
    Lexi Bella's mural portrait of Zulaikha Patel in Brooklyn.

    Zulaikha Patel, the Pretoria High School For Girls pupil who fought against the school's discriminatory hair policies last year, has gained global fame. She's become something of a symbol for the struggle against systemic racism — in this case, in South Africa's schools.

    Her stance inspired street artist Lexi Bella to create a big mural of Patel on Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

    @zulaikha.patel.with.thee.afro my #ZulaikhaPatel still giving us hope on #Flushing @thebushwickcollective

    A post shared by Lexi Bella (@lexibellaart) on

    Profoundness comes in many forms and @lexibellaart is such a classy example. A BIG thank you for taking the time to meet with our class and even answer our questions. There was more than enough to learn from her including a humorous story of her #zulaikhapatel mural being complimented by the actual Zulaikha Patel. Just like how it was special for her to talk to an inspirational figure like Zulaikha, it was special for me to get to talk to Lexi. Completely honored! #citygraffclass17 #streetart #streetartist #mural #nyc #brooklyn #bushwick #bushwickcollective #art #urbanart #feministart #wisdom IG36

    A post shared by Kevin Munoz (@kevinersss) on

    A post shared by sunny (@sun_ny30) on

    Since her protest, Patel has become something of a public figure, and has made high-profile appearances, most recently at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral.

    The artist has created many political murals, including one of Wonder Woman punching Donald Trump.

