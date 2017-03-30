There's A Zulaikha Patel Mural In Brooklyn In Case You Need Some Inspiration Today

Zulaikha Patel, the Pretoria High School For Girls pupil who fought against the school's discriminatory hair policies last year, has gained global fame. She's become something of a symbol for the struggle against systemic racism — in this case, in South Africa's schools.
Her stance inspired street artist Lexi Bella to create a big mural of Patel on Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.
Profoundness comes in many forms and @lexibellaart is such a classy example. A BIG thank you for taking the time to meet with our class and even answer our questions. There was more than enough to learn from her including a humorous story of her #zulaikhapatel mural being complimented by the actual Zulaikha Patel. Just like how it was special for her to talk to an inspirational figure like Zulaikha, it was special for me to get to talk to Lexi. Completely honored! #citygraffclass17 #streetart #streetartist #mural #nyc #brooklyn #bushwick #bushwickcollective #art #urbanart #feministart #wisdom IG36
Since her protest, Patel has become something of a public figure, and has made high-profile appearances, most recently at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral.
Zulaikha Patel, a leader of protests at Pretoria Girls, embraced Kgalema Motlanthe at #AhmedKathrada's funeral today pic.twitter.com/ADFu98faOc— Greg Nicolson (@gregnicolson) March 29, 2017
The artist has created many political murals, including one of Wonder Woman punching Donald Trump.