There's A Zulaikha Patel Mural In Brooklyn In Case You Need Some Inspiration Today

Lexi Bella's mural portrait of Zulaikha Patel in Brooklyn.

Zulaikha Patel, the Pretoria High School For Girls pupil who fought against the school's discriminatory hair policies last year, has gained global fame. She's become something of a symbol for the struggle against systemic racism — in this case, in South Africa's schools.

Her stance inspired street artist Lexi Bella to create a big mural of Patel on Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

@zulaikha.patel.with.thee.afro my #ZulaikhaPatel still giving us hope on #Flushing @thebushwickcollective

Since her protest, Patel has become something of a public figure, and has made high-profile appearances, most recently at Ahmed Kathrada's funeral.

Zulaikha Patel, a leader of protests at Pretoria Girls, embraced Kgalema Motlanthe at #AhmedKathrada's funeral today pic.twitter.com/ADFu98faOc — Greg Nicolson (@gregnicolson) March 29, 2017

The artist has created many political murals, including one of Wonder Woman punching Donald Trump.