All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Watch: Zuma Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

    Ten ministers, including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and ten deputy ministers were affected by the reshuffle.

    31/03/2017 00:16 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his Cabinet, removing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as finance minister along with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigabas has been announced as Gordhan's replacement. Sifiso Buthelezi, a Member of Parliament from KwaZulu-Natal, will be the new the new deputy minister, replacing Jonas.

    Read more here.

    MORE: Video