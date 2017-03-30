Watch: Zuma Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma has reshuffled his Cabinet, removing former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as finance minister along with his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigabas has been announced as Gordhan's replacement. Sifiso Buthelezi, a Member of Parliament from KwaZulu-Natal, will be the new the new deputy minister, replacing Jonas.
Read more here.
MORE: VideoSuggest a correction
Contact Us
Use this form to alert a HuffPost editor about a factual or typographical error in this story.
1000 characters remaining