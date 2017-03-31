ANCWL Denounces 'Crisis Narrative' Around Cabinet Reshuffle

Members of the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) sing and chant during the party's 105-year provincial celebrations on January 22, 2017 in Burgersfort, South Africa.

The ANC Women's League says it rejects the narrative "driven by the opposition" that President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle is "causing panic that the country is in crisis," according to a Friday press statement.

The reshuffle, rather than indicative of factionalism, is a "bold move towards ensuring radical socio-economic transformation in the country," according to the statement issued by ANCWL Secretary General Moekgo Matuba.

"An ability to evaluate progress of the State and making adjustments where necessary is not a crisis but a fundamental attribute of good governance," it says.

The League has also praised the President for uplifting women.

"We applaud the President for being cognisant of the gender parity policy of the ANC and affirming women leadership through his decision, as he appointed 50% women ministers and 60% women deputy ministers," the League says.

Top ministerial positions in Cabinet occupied by women following the March 31 reshuffle include: Hlengiwe Mkhize, Home Affairs; Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi, Energy; and Tokozile Xasa, Tourism, among others.

Different generations are also represented in the cabinet, the ANCWL says, which is an "imperative feature of the reshuffle".

Other high profile figures in the ANC including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, and Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, however, have criticised Zuma's reshuffle. All three on Friday expressed discontent with the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.