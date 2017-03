Exclusive: Pravin Gordhan addressing senior officials at the National Treasury on Friday morning, hours after being fired.

Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister on Thursday night. On Friday morning he met with his senior colleagues from the National Treasury in Pretoria to say farewell.

Outside the building, a protest against the Cabinet reshuffle was underway.

The new minister, Malusi Gigaba, is due to be sworn in on Friday night.