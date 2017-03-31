Gordhan's Firing Is Unacceptable — Ramaphosa

It is "unbelievable" that Pravin Gordhan was fired based on a "dubious intelligence report", Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told eNCA.

Though slamming the axing of the outgoing finance minister as "unacceptable", Ramaphosa has said he will not resign in the wake of President Zuma's sweeping Cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa was one of several high-profile political figures including former President Thabo Mbeki who did not stand during a standing ovation dedicated to Gordhan at the funeral of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada on Wednesday.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe meanwhile has said he was "uncomfortable" with Zuma's decision. "We were given a list that was complete and my own view as the secretary general, I felt like this list has been developed somewhere else and it's given to us to legitimise it," he told Eyewitness News on Friday morning.