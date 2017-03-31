I Found Out From The Media I Was Fired, Says Derek Hanekom

It would appear that the ministers who were summarily sacked during the latest Cabinet reshuffle were not informed. Derek Hanekom, formerly the tourism minister, tweeted in the very early hours of Friday morning - just after the news broke - that he hadn't been given reasons, and had found out from the media.

No reasons given. I saw it on the media release. https://t.co/rEliUZ134p — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) March 30, 2017

He quickly changed the biographical information on his Twitter account.

Well @Derek_Hanekom has moved on quickly. Good for you pic.twitter.com/YyrXsgGzcl — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) March 30, 2017

On Friday morning, he confirmed to Huffington Post that he had not yet received formal notification of his sacking.

Hanekom made himself a direct target of the president when last year he tabled a motion of no confidence against him in a meeting of the ruling party's national executive committee, backed by Thulas Nxesi, Aaron Motsoaledi and Jackson Mthembu.