    • NEWS

    I Found Out From The Media I Was Fired, Says Derek Hanekom

    The former tourism minister had not yet been formally informed of his removal on Friday morning.

    31/03/2017 09:39 SAST | Updated 0 minutes ago
    Foto24 / Getty Images
    Derek Hanekom in 2012.

    It would appear that the ministers who were summarily sacked during the latest Cabinet reshuffle were not informed. Derek Hanekom, formerly the tourism minister, tweeted in the very early hours of Friday morning - just after the news broke - that he hadn't been given reasons, and had found out from the media.

    He quickly changed the biographical information on his Twitter account.

    On Friday morning, he confirmed to Huffington Post that he had not yet received formal notification of his sacking.

    Hanekom made himself a direct target of the president when last year he tabled a motion of no confidence against him in a meeting of the ruling party's national executive committee, backed by Thulas Nxesi, Aaron Motsoaledi and Jackson Mthembu.

