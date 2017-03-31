All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Jackson Mthembu On Gordhan's Axing: Their Crime Is Their Incorruptibility

    "We stand with them."

    31/03/2017 12:40 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images
    Jackson Mthembu

    ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has added his objection to the removal of Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance, and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. He took particularly issue with the reported reasons for their removal, based on an intelligence report dubbed Operation Checkmate that said the pair and their team were mobilising foreign business and interests against President Jacob Zuma.

    The former ANC spokesperson has been increasingly vocally critical of Zuma, accusing him of using state resources to fight Gordhan.

    His comments mirror those of ANC and the country's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

    He is also an NEC member and has clashed with Zuma loyalists in that forum previously.

