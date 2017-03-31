Julius Malema: 'Malusi Gigaba Is Corrupt To The Core'

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, raises objections before being evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa, May 17, 2016.

The incoming Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is corrupt and National Treasury is now captured by the Guptas, according to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, he denounced President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of Gigaba to the finance ministry, and said that he would be seeking a mandate from the party membership to take the fight to the streets if necessary.

"Zuma has captured the Treasury, which means that the Guptas have captured the Treasury," he said.

"Malusi is corrupt to the core. We know from what we hear of his personal life that he has exchanged huge amounts of money with his friends. An allegation he has never denied. We have also proven that he is a regular at the 'Saxon shebeen'," *he said, in reference to the colloquial term for the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

In a press conference where he got heated at points (he dropped the c-word on live television at one point), he also announced that the EFF had tabled a motion of no confidence with the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete, and threatened to take her to court should she refuse to call a special sitting of the National Assembly.

The EFF's lawyers have advised them that it is not enough for ANC members of Parliament who want Zuma out to abstain in a no confidence vote. "We need 70 from the ANC to vote with us," he said. "So we are going to meet with 70 ANC MPs individually. The South African Communist Party must also come to the party."

Malema also gave support to Save South Africa and former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who have organised civic movements to oppose Zuma.

"South Africa, it is not a waste of time to have this motion of no confidence debate. We have to try everything to remove Zuma," he said.

*The incoming finance minister has been asked for a comment. The story will be updated once it has been received.