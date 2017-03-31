Mmusi Maimane: If Our Motion Of No Confidence Succeeds Against Zuma, We'll Back Anyone Else The ANC Puts In Place

Leader of the Democratic Alliance Mmusi Maimane is pictured ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said in an impromptu press briefing on Friday morning that the opposition will back anyone the African National Congress decides to nominate for president in Parliament — if the motion of no confidence that his party is planning succeeds.

"People have asked me what would happen if the motion of no confidence were to succeed. The fundamental issue there is that this is not about regime change," he said.

"This is about having the right leadership. Therefore any candidate that the ANC would put forward, we would urge all people to get behind him," he said.

His spokesperson Mabine Seabe said to Huffington Post that the proposed motion is not about the ANC, but about Zuma. "Regime change is [planned] for 2019," he said.

The DA announced on Friday that it has tabled a new motion of no confidence with the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete, and had instructed its lawyers to seek an urgent interdict to stop the swearing-in of the new ministers.

"We need to keep status quo as it stood yesterday, so that the debate can proceed and if a motion of no confidence, it goes without saying that that Cabinet would have to be dissolved," Maimane said.

He also announced a march to Luthuli House, planned for Friday April 7.

The Economic Freedom Fighters will support the DA's motion, according to media reports.