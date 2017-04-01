All Sections
    The Duchess Of Cambridge Takes A Style Cue From Her Stepmother-In-Law

    01/04/2017 09:30 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    The Duchess of Cambridge is an undisputed style star.

    Though we never quite know where she gets her style tips or inspiration, this week People pointed out that she appeared to take notes from her stepmother-in-law, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

    Camila stepped out in a green lace dress for a photo exhibition earlier this week:

    James Whatling/MEGA
    The Duchess of Cornwall attends the launch of Panama Wildlife Conservation Charity, at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, U.K., on&nbsp;March 27.

    And Kate wore nearly same look just one night later― a gorgeous Temperley London gown ― for the National Portrait Gallery gala.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Portrait Gala 2017 at the National Portrait Gallery on March 28 in London.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Simply stunning!&nbsp;

    To be fair, Kate and Camilla have recently worn a lot of green in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling that we should all be doing the same:

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends "Ladies Day" of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15 in Cheltenham, England.
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Kate wore this on March 17 -- St. Patricks day -- so the green isn't an unusual choice.&nbsp;
    EDDIE MULHOLLAND via Getty Images
    Camilla arrives to attend the U.K. CEO Cook Off in support of U.K. Harvest and the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation in London on March 21.

