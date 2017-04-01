The Duchess Of Cambridge Takes A Style Cue From Her Stepmother-In-Law

The Duchess of Cambridge is an undisputed style star.

Though we never quite know where she gets her style tips or inspiration, this week People pointed out that she appeared to take notes from her stepmother-in-law, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camila stepped out in a green lace dress for a photo exhibition earlier this week:

James Whatling/MEGA The Duchess of Cornwall attends the launch of Panama Wildlife Conservation Charity, at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, U.K., on March 27.

And Kate wore nearly same look just one night later― a gorgeous Temperley London gown ― for the National Portrait Gallery gala.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Portrait Gala 2017 at the National Portrait Gallery on March 28 in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Simply stunning!

To be fair, Kate and Camilla have recently worn a lot of green in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling that we should all be doing the same:

The Duchess of Cambridge will attend the opening night of @42ndStreetLDN at @TheatreRoyalDL in aid of @EACH_hospices on 4th April. pic.twitter.com/awv6bPArN3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 28, 2017

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends "Ladies Day" of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 15 in Cheltenham, England.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kate wore this on March 17 -- St. Patricks day -- so the green isn't an unusual choice.

EDDIE MULHOLLAND via Getty Images Camilla arrives to attend the U.K. CEO Cook Off in support of U.K. Harvest and the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation in London on March 21.

The HuffPost Lifestyle newslet ter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.