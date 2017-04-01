The Duchess Of Cambridge Takes A Style Cue From Her Stepmother-In-Law

The Duchess of Cambridge is an undisputed style star.
Though we never quite know where she gets her style tips or inspiration, this week People pointed out that she appeared to take notes from her stepmother-in-law, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.
Camila stepped out in a green lace dress for a photo exhibition earlier this week:
And Kate wore nearly same look just one night later― a gorgeous Temperley London gown ― for the National Portrait Gallery gala.
To be fair, Kate and Camilla have recently worn a lot of green in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling that we should all be doing the same:
