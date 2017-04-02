Private Security Deployed To Gupta Compound

Private security has been deployed to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold and an armoured vehicle is currently stationed within the property.



A security guard outside the compound who requested to remain anonymous says additional private security was deployed at 18h00 on Saturday evening and have been stationed around the perimeter throughout the night. It is currently unclear whether the vehicle stationed on the property is a military vehicle or owned by another party.

Gary Naidoo, Deputy Managing Director of Sahara Computers, told The Huffington Post SA there has been "no change from regular security" and denied the presence of an armoured vehicle altogether.



The HuffingtonPost SA, however, visited the compound on Friday evening at 18h00 and only one security guard sitting in a plastic chair outside the main gate was visible. No armoured vehicle was visible at the time. The only visible vehicle at the time was a black family sedan parked outside which appeared to have been a VW Polo, Toyota Corolla or a similar model.

Armoured vehicle located on the Gupta property.

Two other security guards who have also requested to remain anonymous told The Huffington Post SA that the specific reason for their deployment was not disclosed to them.

Private security stationed outside the Gupta family compound.

The Gupta family has come under fire following President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle in the early hours of Friday morning. Groups including SaveSA have called the reshuffle a 'Gupta coup' amid allegations of the family's close involvement with the President.