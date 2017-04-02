Mbete's working trip to Bangladesh has been cut short as she prepares to address Zuma's cabinet reshuffle

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's working trip to Bangladesh has been cut short so that she may address the media on Sunday.

Mbete, who was leading a multiparty delegation to the 136th Session of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), will address submissions by opposition parties requesting an urgent sitting of the National Assembly to "process the proposal for a Motion of No Confidence in the President of the Republic".

Following the news of President Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has made another bid for a motion of no confidence in Zuma. This comes at the same time that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has made an appeal for Zuma's impeachment from the Constitutional Court.

The briefing, scheduled for one o'clock in Johannesburg comes in light of growing dissent and criticism from civilians for the President's recent cabinet reshuffle.