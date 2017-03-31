Someone Tried To Subtweet Chrissy Teigen, But Of Course She Found It

Never underestimate Chrissy Teigen’s super-sleuthing skills.
Twitter user @aleashofkeys, also known as “aj,” tried to secretly insult the 31-year-old model in a tweet by censoring Teigen’s name with asterisks ― but things didn’t go as planned.
In an act of apparent wizardry, Teigen replied to the subtweet Thursday night, daring “aj” unfollow her. Her clap back left Teigen’s fans baffled.
Many people wondered how Teigen was able to uncover “aj’s” insult. Others were straight-up afraid of her tweet-finding skills.
“How did you even see this,” one Twitter user asked. “Are you God?”
Teigen later explained that, no, she’s not a wizard. She just has very loyal fans.
“People tag me with the shit talking they see!” she tweeted. “I am bored but not that bored.”
Moral of the story: Don’t even try to hide from the queen of Twitter because her fans will find you.
