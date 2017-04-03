All Sections
    • NEWS

    Bonang Matheba Has Quit Metro FM Too

    The television and radio presenter announced that she was quitting on Monday.

    03/04/2017 17:00 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Getty Images for BET
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Television host Bonang Matheba attends the BET International 'Sounds of Africa' exhibit grand opening and 24th international nominee reception during the 2016 BET Experience at The Grammy Museum on June 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/BET/Getty Images for BET)

    Bonang Matheba announced that she will no longer host the mid-morning show on Metro FM. She announced this move on her Twitter account, just hours after the station announced that she would be co-hosting with Lerato Kganyago.

    Matheba is the latest of a string of high-profile exits from the radio station, including Melanie Bala, Unathi Msengana and Glen Lewis.

    Lewis, who announced his departure from Metro FM just over a week ago, made his announcement just days after Sunday Sun reported on Sunday that Metro FM listeners could expect a major reshuffle at the station. In light of these significant movements, it appears there is some in-house politics at Metro.

