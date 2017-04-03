Bonang Matheba Has Quit Metro FM Too

Bonang Matheba announced that she will no longer host the mid-morning show on Metro FM. She announced this move on her Twitter account, just hours after the station announced that she would be co-hosting with Lerato Kganyago.
After 3 years of making magic on the Front Row, I can confirm that I have officially stepped down as the host of the show.....— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 3, 2017
I will miss my Metro FM family dearly, as they say all good things do come to an end....Looking forward to the next chapter of my radio life— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 3, 2017
Matheba is the latest of a string of high-profile exits from the radio station, including Melanie Bala, Unathi Msengana and Glen Lewis.
Lewis, who announced his departure from Metro FM just over a week ago, made his announcement just days after Sunday Sun reported on Sunday that Metro FM listeners could expect a major reshuffle at the station. In light of these significant movements, it appears there is some in-house politics at Metro.