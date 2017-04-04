Bonang Might Just Give Tbo Touch What He Wants For His Birthday

TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba has confirmed she would be starting a new radio show soon. And word is that could be with Tbo Touch.

On Tuesday, Matheba tweeted: "New radio show. New reality show. New book... are you ready?"

New radio show. New reality show. New book.... you ready?! https://t.co/Ji3dkQZCF9 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 4, 2017

She also wished Tbo Touch a happy birthday after he tweeted on Monday that all he wanted for his birthday was Queen B.

It's my birthday tomorrow and all I want is Queen B pic.twitter.com/wKawSK9qAr — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 3, 2017

Matheba resigned from her popular radio slot on Metro FM The Front Row on Monday with immediate effect.

She quit after a surprise announcement by the station's management that TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago would be co-hosting and producing the 10am to midday show with her.

The SABC radio station replaced Matheba with radio and TV producer Dineo Ranaka on Tuesday.

On Monday, Matheba dismissed rumours that Kganyago was the reason for her resignation.

In an interview with Drum Magazine on Monday, Matheba said she felt aggrieved by how the station's management had informed her of the changes they made to her show, The Front Row.

"What happened is, on Sunday I got calls from Metro FM saying I should come to the office, I declined because it was Sunday and I was spending time with my family. They then said I should get to the office the next day by 8am and I was there at that time. Upon arriving we had a meeting with the Metro FM bosses and they told me that I had a new producer and a new co-host, and that JJ [JJ Sesing] and Naked DJ [Quinton Masina] were gone," Matheba told Drum.

She told the publication she was flabbergasted, not because of having Kganyago as a co-host or the new producer, but because of how they told her about the changes.

"I asked why we weren't told earlier and they said the changes had been made on Friday and they needed to be effective from Monday. It was basically saying it's either I get with the changes or I leave. After that meeting, being the consummate professional that I was, I knew that the show must go on, so Kganyago myself and the producer did the show," she told Drum.

Matheba told the magazine that following her resignation from Metro FM, she received a lot of offers.

Asked whether she'd be joining TouchHD, QueenB said she does not have a plan about her next move.

"I don't have a plan about what's next right now because all this is not something I had planned. I loved my show and Metro FM, if it was up to me I would have stayed there forever, but everything happens for a reason, even this. I have gotten a lot of offers, but I haven't decided on anything yet. I am still dealing with all this and letting it all sink," she said.

Matheba said she would decide on which offers to take come the next few weeks.

"I do know that I am not done with radio," she said.

She said for now, her focus was on her reality show, Being Bonang, coming to Vuzu Amp this July, as well as her book From A to B: Invest in your sparkle, which she co-wrote with Gugulethu Mhlungu. She also said she would be working on her Top Billing gig.