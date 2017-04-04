It Took Metro FM One Day To Replace Bonang Matheba With Dineo Ranaka On 'The Front Row'

Dineo Ranaka is the new co-host for Metro FM's the Front Row. Ranaka joined the station following Bonang Matheba's resignation on Monday. She will join newly appointed anchor for the 10am slot, Lerato Kganyago.

Ranaka, a TV and radio presenter who previously hosted shows on on 5fm and Yfm, said on Tuesday although she did not think she would be back one radio, fate kept sending her back.

"I've always said, radio loves me more than I love it, but I have learned to shut up and allow God to work," she said on air during her introduction on the 10am weekday slot.

Ranaka said she was excited to be part of Metro FM, which recently lost some of its senior presenters.

"I did not know I'd be joining Metro FM until the day before I actually joined Metro FM. It's an exciting time, and I cannot wait to be in conversations with South Africa," said Ranaka.

The changes happened literally overnight. Kganyago explained during the intro she had a meeting with Metro FM at 6pm on Monday about the changes to the show after Matheba resignation, when Ranaka walked in and the two were introduced as co-hosts. She said the show's popular feature, #AskAMan, would remain unchanged.

The duo started the show by playing Lira's song "Hamba", which set Twitter alight with speculation that shade was cast Queen B's way, after she had resigned with immediate effect the previous day. She had done just one show with her then new co-host Kganyago.

Why are you guys so sleg with the low key shade? #Hamba #Thefrontrow — 👑Tsatsawani👑 (@Tsatsawani_B) April 4, 2017

After Bonangs announcement yesterday Lerato made sure Hamba by Lira is on the playlist today. #Thefrontrow — Besele Mokotedi (@BeseleM) April 4, 2017

In an interview with Drum Magazine on Monday, Matheba said Metro FM bosses told her the show had a new producer, and that Kganyago would be her new co-host. Matheba had anchored the show for three years. She explained that she was told about the changes on Friday, which were to be implemented on Monday.

Matheba said she was also told that JJ Sesing and Naked DJ, her previous co-hosts, were gone. The pair was back on air on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Kganyago is moving on as the host of The Front Row. And yes, the popular feature Ask A Man will continue on the show, she said on Tuesday.