Former Metro FM DJ and radio mogul Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday -- and it seems Bonang Matheba is at the top of his wishlist.

Touch sent tongues wagging on Monday night when he took to Twitter to announce: "It's my birthday tomorrow and all I want is QueenB".

It's my birthday tomorrow and all I want is Queen B pic.twitter.com/wKawSK9qAr — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 3, 2017

Speculations are rife as to what move the media personality and former Metro FM presenter Matheba will make after she resigned from the station on Monday.

At the time of her departure, changes had been made to Matheba's 10am to midday weekday show, The Front Row. Matheba told her followers on Monday the changes were made without her knowledge.

....my heart is broken. I was told about the changes to my show an hour before going on air today... April 3, 2017

TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago was on the show with Matheba on Monday morning. Matheba has anchored the show for three years.

Matheba remains mum on what her next move will be as far as radio is concerned.

Metro FM has been hit with a number of resignations recently, the most notably being Glen Lewis and Unathi Msengana.