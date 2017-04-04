Leaked Minutes From ANC Meeting: A Favourable Outcome For Zuma?

A leaked document by the ANC plus notes from sources seems to indicate that the meeting of the ANC's national working committee may have gone President Jacob Zuma's way.

The top six officials of the ruling party called for an urgent extended National Working Committee meeting earlier, and the body met on Tuesday at 2pm.

Zuma wielded an axe to his cabinet just after midnight on Thursday, appointing ten new ministers and ten new deputy ministers. Five ministers and three deputies lost their jobs while others received new portfolios. The most controversial but expected of these, was the replacement of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

There has been widespread condemnation for the move, including from within the ruling party itself. Three of the top six -- deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize publicly noted their disapproval of the move and particularly the decision to remove Gordhan, adding that they were not properly consulted. Cosatu and SACP have also joined calls for Zuma to step down.

However leaked notes from the NWC meeting, where Zuma's critics hoped the party would take a firm stance again the unpopular president, showed that instead his critics within the top six may have been chastised instead.

Someone from the party mistakenly emailed notes from the meeting to media. An email was later sent out retracting it.

"This communication was sent out in error, is not an official statement of the ANC neither does it represent the views of the ANC. It should thus not be used for the purposes of reporting," said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Some of the issues noted in the email were:

• Change of leadership and attendant issues

• How do we deal with some of our comrades becoming part of a force united against us

• Prevailing contradictions. SA problem is a class struggle. Removal of the President will not resolve such contradictions

• Mobilising by Cde Pravin

• Irreparable breakdown of the relationship between the President and Former Finance Minister

• Officials managing NWC, defence of the ANC where National Office fails, Officials apologies for display of disunity, using Constitution where it suits them, explain your ill discipline

• Cde Kathrada Funeral – manner in which some NEC members and Ministers behaved

• Cannot just malign view that we differ with, must be entertained in a credible structure of the organisation

• Reshuffle triggered resurgence of dead movement #ZumaMustFall

• Firm belief that they can remove President Zuma

• Mobilised within the state, works with opposition, disgruntled ANC members

• Character assassinations in traditional and new media

The Huffington Post South Africa understands that the three in the top six who public disagreed with Zuma were "lambasted" at the meeting today. Water and sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, and firm Zuma loyalist, addressed a rally in support of Zuma hosted by the ANC Youth League in Germiston earlier on Monday where she emphasised that the NWC meeting had gone well and Zuma would remain in power at the ANC till the party's elective conference at the end of the year and as the country's president till the next national election in 2019.

The ANC has announced a media briefing on Wednesday following the meeting of the NWC.