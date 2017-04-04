Start Your Day With These Egg Pancakes With Sweet And Sour Beef Strips

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Egg pancakes with sweet-and-sour beef strips recipe

Prep Time: 20 min

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

5 large eggs

50 ml milk

10 ml olive oil

350g minute steaks, cut into strips

3 sweet peppers, cut into strips

80ml sweet-and-sour sauce

coriander to serve

Instructions:

1.Whisk the eggs and milt together well. Heat a medium-sized frying pan. Spoon a ladle of egg into the hot pan and swirl around to cover the base.

2. Fry the egg for a minute or until golden brown. Flip the egg pancake over and fry the other side for a minute. Stack on a plate and keep warm in the oven. Continue until you used up all your egg.

3. Heat a frying pan or wok. Add the oil and stir-fry the beef strips for 2 minutes. Add the peppers and stir-fry for another 4 minutes or until kook – keep it crunchy.

4. Add the sauce and simmer over a low heat for 2 minutes.

5. Spoon some of the filling onto a pancake and top with coriander to serve.