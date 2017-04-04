The ANC Called Provincial Heads To A Meeting To Discuss Zuma

A member of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) stands guard at the ANC headquarters in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The ANC has called a meeting with its provincial chairs and secretaries to take place on Tuesday, to discuss President Jacob Zuma's conduct, Business Day reported on Tuesday.

This follows Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last week, in which finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were axed, and the resultant credit downgrade to junk status on Monday night.

According to the paper, the paper is divided on Zuma's reshuffle, and it has now extended its national working committee (NWC) to include the provincial chairs and secretaries.

Zuma reportedly has the support of most provincial leaders, and Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza has already publicly supported Zuma on the issue of the reshuffle. Then there is the so-called "premier league", which are Zuma's key backers, the chairmen of the Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

But, according to Business Day, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Northern Cape are split, with the Western Cape seen as anti-Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed that the meeting would include the provincial officer bearers on Tuesday.

The paper also reported that the ANC top six officials met on Monday for the first time since disagreeing with Zuma on the shuffle a week ago.

Kodwa told Business Day: "It's been the most difficult days for the ANC, it has been the most difficult days for the country as well."