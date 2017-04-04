These Reactions To What Tbo Touch Is Doing To Metro FM Will Have You Howling

With Uncle Kathy's death, Helen Zille's colonisation antics, the cabinet reshuffle, earth tremors and junk status, South Africans have had a heavy couple of days in politics. This Tbo Touch Metro FM showdown is giving us much needed comic relief.

This tweet gave us the most life with this play on the politics of the country and the goings-on at Metro FM and Touch HD. South Africans saw a downgrade coming even though the new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tried to throw us off. Now this guy is predicting Metro FM's fate, but it may be too soon to tell.

Hmmmm....Tbo Touch will downgrade metro fm to #junkstatus pic.twitter.com/Mk0OVGEuRu — David Molokomme (@David71338366) April 4, 2017

Touch waged war against the SABC radio station at the launch of his newly revamped online radio station Touch HD, saying he would go after all their best hosts until they give him his last show. He resigned in the morning, hoped he would get a chance to say his goodbyes on his last show but was denied this opportunity.

Touch left Metro FM last June after the station failed to clarify what he said was misinformation about the reasons why he was suspended for a week, as explained in this story by Times Live.

The first big wig to leave Metro was Glen Lewis who was on The First Avenue breakfast show with Unathi Msengana who resigned too and is also rumoured to be joining the Touch HD team. Bonang Matheba also joined what Touch is trying to turn into a mass exodus, when she resigned yesterday. Touch wants Matheba on his platform but she has not confirmed if she will be joining yet. She did however indicate she would be getting a new radio show.

We know there'll definitely be more drama this week but in the meantime, we'll be laughing at these tweets.