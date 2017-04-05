All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    14 Tweets That Perfectly Capture The Ridiculousness Of Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad

    🙄

    05/04/2017 10:46 SAST | Updated 7 minutes ago

    It might seem like some kind of belated April Fool's campaign for Coke, but Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial has done the impossible and united the internet -- just not in the way it wanted.

    The ad, which is being universally panned for it's tone-deaf approach and commercialisation of social issues, features Jenner joining a protest and handing a policeman a cool, refreshing Pepsi, subsequently ending society's woes.

    Naturally Twitter had a few thoughts on that. Here are just a few of the reactions to the ad.

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    Visit HuffPost Australia's profile on Pinterest.

    MORE: Celebrity Entertainment Kendall Jenner Pepsi Twitter