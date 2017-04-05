14 Tweets That Perfectly Capture The Ridiculousness Of Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad

It might seem like some kind of belated April Fool's campaign for Coke, but Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial has done the impossible and united the internet -- just not in the way it wanted.
The ad, which is being universally panned for it's tone-deaf approach and commercialisation of social issues, features Jenner joining a protest and handing a policeman a cool, refreshing Pepsi, subsequently ending society's woes.
Naturally Twitter had a few thoughts on that. Here are just a few of the reactions to the ad.
1.
me: I'll have a coke— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 4, 2017
waitress : is Pepsi ok?
me: oh I'm actually already not racist but thank you
2.
you ever just take your blond wig off and end oppression by handing out beverages— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) April 4, 2017
3.
who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1— Scott Ludlam (@SenatorLudlam) April 4, 2017
4.
*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi*— BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017
cop: im not racist anymore
5.
Hell yeah I hope the militarized police force beats the shit out of me while enjoying a cool, refreshing Pepsi™ https://t.co/E7NgU9uTwS— Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) April 4, 2017
6.
Pepsi CEO: we need a new ad that gets people on Pepsi's side— Wrestlito (@CzarIito) April 4, 2017
Coke CEO in Pepsi uniform: how about an ad with a Jenner and social injustice
7.
This Pepsi ad is one of those things where I mentally count the people involved & I'm like— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) April 4, 2017
no one
not one of you
said "maybe this is bad"
8.
Look I'm as woke as the next guy, but even cops shouldn't have to drink Pepsi.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 4, 2017
9.
So we should just give Putin & Assad & Trump a can of Pepsi & everything will be fine?— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 4, 2017
10.
nice try pepsi, coca-cola already ended racism in 1971 pic.twitter.com/Q5DRHM5Zfn— miel (@miel) April 4, 2017
11.
.@CocaCola watching this @Pepsi ad go up in flames pic.twitter.com/s4DW2GqpXq— Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) April 4, 2017
12.
The inoffensive generic protest signs in Pepsi's woke Kendall Jenner ad are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/9t2h6YxCZL— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 4, 2017
13.
theory: that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is actually a Coke ad— Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) April 4, 2017
14.
Pepsi is NOT okay.— @midnight (@midnight) April 4, 2017
