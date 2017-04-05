14 Tweets That Perfectly Capture The Ridiculousness Of Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad

It might seem like some kind of belated April Fool's campaign for Coke, but Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial has done the impossible and united the internet -- just not in the way it wanted.

The ad, which is being universally panned for it's tone-deaf approach and commercialisation of social issues, features Jenner joining a protest and handing a policeman a cool, refreshing Pepsi, subsequently ending society's woes.

Naturally Twitter had a few thoughts on that. Here are just a few of the reactions to the ad.

1.

me: I'll have a coke

waitress : is Pepsi ok?

me: oh I'm actually already not racist but thank you — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 4, 2017

2.

you ever just take your blond wig off and end oppression by handing out beverages — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) April 4, 2017

3.

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 April 4, 2017

4.

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi*



cop: im not racist anymore — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017

5.

Hell yeah I hope the militarized police force beats the shit out of me while enjoying a cool, refreshing Pepsi™ https://t.co/E7NgU9uTwS — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) April 4, 2017

6.

Pepsi CEO: we need a new ad that gets people on Pepsi's side



Coke CEO in Pepsi uniform: how about an ad with a Jenner and social injustice — Wrestlito (@CzarIito) April 4, 2017

7.

This Pepsi ad is one of those things where I mentally count the people involved & I'm like



no one



not one of you



said "maybe this is bad" — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) April 4, 2017

8.

Look I'm as woke as the next guy, but even cops shouldn't have to drink Pepsi. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 4, 2017

9.

So we should just give Putin & Assad & Trump a can of Pepsi & everything will be fine? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 4, 2017

10.

nice try pepsi, coca-cola already ended racism in 1971 pic.twitter.com/Q5DRHM5Zfn — miel (@miel) April 4, 2017

11.

12.

The inoffensive generic protest signs in Pepsi's woke Kendall Jenner ad are hilarious. pic.twitter.com/9t2h6YxCZL — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 4, 2017

13.

theory: that Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is actually a Coke ad — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) April 4, 2017

14.

Pepsi is NOT okay. — @midnight (@midnight) April 4, 2017

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

Visit HuffPost Australia's profile on Pinterest.