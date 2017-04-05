Axed Minister Dipuo Peters: My Children Are Now My Priority

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters, who resigned as an MP after losing her job in President Jacob Zuma's reshuffle, has been taking to the airwaves to describe her feelings.

Peters, who on Wednesday told reporters that she was happy she was getting out while she could still walk and talk, spoke out on Power FM.

"The only regret I have about being an #MP & in Cabinet is that I didn't give my children enough time" Dipuo Peters#POWERDrive — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) April 5, 2017

She said her removal as minister showed her what was important in life.

"I didn't give my children the attention they needed, that's my regret. And you give your time & this happens" Abamama 👀🙊 https://t.co/KJcZS6apZw — Zamangwanya (@Zamangwanya) April 5, 2017

Peters was asked how she felt about losing her post to Joe Maswanganyi, and whether she took it as a reflection that President Jacob Zuma did not think she was doing a good job.

"Did you not see the reshuffle as a vote of no confidence in your ability to move the ministry forward?" @iamthabomdluli to Dipuo Peters — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) April 5, 2017

Her response: