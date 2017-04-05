Dipuo Peters Quitting As MP Has Provoked Mixed Reactions

On Monday, the ANC whip's office confirmed with News 24 that former transport minister Dipuo Peters, axed in President Jacob Zuma's reshuffle, had resigned as a Member of Parliament.

Her resignation came after President Jacob Zuma fired and replaced her with Joe Maswanganyi as part of his Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, in which a total of ten ministers, including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and ten deputy ministers were affected. According to News24, was effective as of March 31.

After the infamous reshuffle, Peters posted on Facebook that it was an "honour" to serve as a minister. She wrote: "I thank God, my family, the glorious people's movement the ANC, the teams I worked with for a period of almost 24 years and the people of South Africa in particular the Northern Cape, Kimberley and Galeshewe for the honour to serve... Thank you ANC and the president for affording me a rare opportunity amongst many to contribute to advancing the mandate of the organisation."

Speaking to Power FM, Peters said that she had carried out tasks to the best of her ability.

#DipuoPeters When I am given a task, I do it to the best of my ability. — POWER987News (@POWER987News) April 5, 2017

However, The Mail and Guardian, which annually publishes ratings on cabinet ministers called "Cabinet Report Cards", rated Peters in 2016 and in 2015 with a "level D" — which, in the paper's terms, means "get your act together".

The M&G Cabinet report card has become a respected barometer of government performance. In its 2016 report card on Peters, the paper said that "although the task at hand is challenging, with many deficiencies being beyond her control, such as decades of poor investment in infrastructure, Peters does not bring a judicious mix of diplomacy and urgency to her role".