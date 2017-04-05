Gigaba: The Nuclear Deal Will Be Based On Affordability

Newly-appointed finance minister Malusi Gigaba says the nuclear energy deal is still on track, although no decision has been taken on the programme, yet.

According to The Times on Wednesday, at a media briefing on Tuesday, Gigava said the programme came from the Integrated Resource Plan of 2010.

"It is not a figment of imagination, it was adopted by cabinet as a programme to implement as we diversify our energy mix and bring on board environment friendly energy generation," he reportedly said.

Gigaba said talking about whether the country could afford the programme was "premature", as the question of where the stations would be build and when would be determined by affordability questions.

"This will be determined by what the country can afford. So we will pace ourselves according to that," he reportedly said.

"... to ask whether the country can afford nuclear, I think it is a bit premature. We will answer the question at the right time... once all the work has been done."