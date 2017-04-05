Gigaba's Large Entourage Heads For Treasury

Newly appointed finance minister, Malusi Gigaba has moved in to Treasury with a team of 28 staff and advisors, including at least one adviser believed to have links to the Gupta family.

According to Business Day, Gigaba's predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, shared only nine staff with his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Gigaba's entourage reportedly includes political adviser Thamsanqa Msomi who, according to Business Day, sits on the board of Denel and allegedly has Gupta links. His legal advisor is Kholeka Gcaleka. Gigaba's spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete put the two names on twitter.

Meanwhile, the highly-regarded director general at the Treasury, Lungisa Fuzile is reportedly on his way out.

Business Day reported that Fuzile may leave at the end of April after 19 years at Treasury, and six years in his post. He told the paper that he had not been asked to leave, however.

But he asked not to be demonised if he left, saying that it was an extremely tough job. Business Day reported that this has sparked fears of an exodus of experience if Fuzile is followed by more Treasury staff.