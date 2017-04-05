Amazing Home-made Lamb Koftas With Tzatziki

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Lamb koftas with tzatziki recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking time: 10 minutes

ingredients:

400g lamp mince

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, coarsely grated

2 chives, finely chopped

5 ml lemon zest

1 large egg, beaten

sunflower oil for deep frying.

1 bowl of ready made tzatziki

Instructions:

1. Mix together the mince, onion, carrot, chives and zest with the beaten egg and them shape onto oblongs.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the koftas until they are browned and cooked through. Leave to cool slightly on paper towels before threading onto kebab sticks.

3. Served the lamb koftas with the tzatziki, serve pita breads of rolls and salad leaves on the side.