Lerato Kganyago: From Miss Jam Alley To The Front Row

South Africa has come to know the newly appointed co-host of Metro FM's The Front Row, Lerato Kganyago, as the rising radio and TV star she is today.

Kganyago joined Bonang Matheba as co-host and producer of the show. Matheba since resigned, saying it was not because of Kganyago but because of how Metro FM handled the changes. Kganyago has now been joined by Dineo Ranaka on the show.

She has come under fire from critics, and came out against them, defending her decisions.

For many years I've been bashed by black woman on twitter for GROWING and taking brave steps! Nothing new! Im emotionally strong! https://t.co/jOkjKLcWyB — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) April 3, 2017

But Kganyago was once a young girl with a dream, just like the rest of us. So we decided to take a look at her life from her time as Miss Jam Alley (we had to dig deep for that one too), to the powerhouse media personality she has become.

Kganyago rose to fame in 2002 when she was crowned Miss Jam Alley.

In 2003 she took home the Miss Soweto crown.

Kganyago featured on Jozi FM's The Popular Drive time show with DJ Hluks.

Proving that there is nothing she cannot do, Kganyago revealed in 2015 that she was moving into the music space, as a club DJ.

She also made her mark when she hosted the LKG Show on Soweto TV.

She was also presenter of The Link, a lifestyle TV show that aired on SABC 1.

The Diepkloof-born star joined Metro FM two years ago during the annual reshuffle of the station's line up.

During her time at the station, she co-hosted the afternoon drive show with DJ Moeti "Mo-Flava" Tsiki on the 3pm to 6pm slot.

In 2015, Glamour magazine named her as one of their Women of the Year.

Kganyago is currently in the driving seat of the show, airing between 10am and midday. She co-hosts with radio and TV producer, Dineo Ranaka.

On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to hit back at users who labelled her the "lite" version of Matheba.

Kganyago said she was excited to be joining forces with Ranaka to deliver the best show.

"Thank you for tuning in, Dineo Ranaka is a gem and a sister. [I'm] super excited to be working with her," Kganyago tweeted on Tuesday.

My motto - "it's better to have GOD approve, than the world applaud" .Stop worrying about who claps for you & who doesn't..Keep it moving✌🏼 — leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) September 24, 2016

We're so proud of the woman she's become.