Mashaba: The Hawks Won't Investigate City's Cases

City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, says the Hawks have been given an instruction to ignore cases opened by the City. In an interview with News24, Mashaba said the order had allegedly come from the head of The Hawks, Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza.

"I received information that General Ntlemeza has given instructions for Hawks officers not to investigate corruption cases in the City of Johannesburg. I am very concerned about this. I don't run the city in my name only. I run it on behalf of the residents. I find this unacceptable," Mashaba said.

He told News24 there had been many cases where the City had opened cases with the Hawks, but where it appeared as if no investigation had taken place.

Mashaba said this confirms that there is a problem.

On March 17, the high court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza's appointment was unlawful, and that he was dishonest and lacked integrity. He is reportedly appealing the judgment.

The Hawks told News24 that Mashaba's allegations were "pure nonsense".

"Mr Mashaba, instead of forcing his nose where it does not belong, he should be focusing his energy on rooting out corruption in his municipality by reporting such to the Hawks," said spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshuinda.

