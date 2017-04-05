No Confidence Motion Against Zuma To Be Heard In Parliament on April 18

Demonstrators protest against South African President Jacob Zuma's firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, outside Parliament in Cape Town.

South Africa's Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on April 18, the National Assembly said on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters and the United Democratic Movement all wrote to parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete following the recent Cabinet reshuffle and sacking of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Previous no-confidence motions against Zuma have failed as the opposition parties could not incite enough ANC members to vote with them.

Parliament will debate the motion at 2pm on Tuesday, April 18, spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

The political parties have all called for an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly to be reconvened to debate the motion, as Parliament is currently on recess.

It will be the fifth time that opposition parties are attempting to get rid of Zuma through no-confidence votes

The last motion of no confidence against Zuma, in November 2016, failed when 216 voted against it and 126 MPs voted in its favour.

