Robert Marawa Denies He Is Joining The Exodus of Presenters Leaving Metro FM To Join TouchHD

Sports presenter and radio heavyweight Robert Marawa has denied rumours he is leaving Metro FM.

Marawa told TshisaLIVE he is not leaving the SABC radio station, following the exodus of presenters leaving Metro to join TouchHD. "Metro FM is my home and unless the management has taken a decision to remove me I will remain there," he said.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago also told TshisaLIVE that Marawa had not resigned and was still the presenter of 083Sports@6.

Following his absence from the show early this week, speculation was rife as to whether Marawa had resigned from the station.

On Tuesday, Marawa took to Twitter to assure his listeners that he would not disrespect them. "Let me repeat: My boss is my listener. Period. When you don't hear me on whatever platform, remember that statement and ask if I'd disrespect you," he tweeted.

Three of Metro FM's senior presenters recently resigned from the station.

After his 22-year tenure at Metro FM, Glen Lewis joined TouchHD as presenter of the breakfast show, 'The Expensive Breakfast.'

Lewis' co-host and friend, Unathi Msengana also resigned.

Radio and TV personality, Bonang Matheba, resigned from the station on Monday after changes were made to her show, The Front Row.

Founder of TouchHD, Thabo, "Tbo Touch" had previously told City Press that he intended to poach some of Metro FM's best presenters for his station.