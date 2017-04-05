When I Resign, I Won't Do It To Punish Anyone, Says Treasury DG Fuzile

Treasury chief Lungisa Fuzile has resigned, sparking fears of a mass exodus of experienced staff from the department following the sacking of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. That is according to a report on Fin24.

The Treasury's Director General had been with Gordhan at the same investors' event in the UK which was cut short by President Jacob Zuma, and many expected him to leave after the minister's sacking.

However, when asked by journalists on Tuesday whether he had resigned he replied "I am still here", and added that his priority was to ensure a smooth handover to the new finance minister, Malusi Gigaba.

Quoting three insiders, Fin24 reported later the same day that Fuzile had asked to leave his post at the end of April, a year before his contract ran out. Read more here.