It's Business As Usual for Jacob Zuma Today So Leave Him Alone, Warns MKMVA's Maphatsoe

MKVA soldiers will be standing guard and won't tolerate any disprutions, says Deputy Minister of Defence Kebby Maphatsoe.

President Jacob Zuma will go through his day as per his normal schedule despite the various protest marches calling for him to step down, according to Deputy Minister of Defence and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKVA) chairman Kebby Maphatsoe.

Maphatsoe said the MKMVA will not tolerate people who want to cause disruptions at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

"The president only goes to Luthuli House on Fridays when there are meetings that need his attention, so tomorrow he will be doing his work as normal," Maphatsoe told HuffPost SA.

He said MKVA soldiers are only going to Luthuli House to protect the property of the ANC as well as staff members working there.

"We are going to make sure the staff is protected and safe. Also, that they are able to carry out the work that they need to do in preparation for the upcoming national policy conference. We have no time to waste on unnecessary marches that attempt to oust the president before his time," said Maphatsoe.

He said he could not confirm the number of soldiers set to arrive from KwaZuluNatal.

Maphatsoe took to Twitter on Wednesday with a stern warning to "Twitter warriors".

Twitter Warriors let's meet at Luthuli House on Friday pic.twitter.com/7EI76KNqSe — Kebby Maphatsoe (@KebbyMKCadre) April 5, 2017

On Wednesday, provincial chair of the MKMVA in KwaZulu-Natal, Themba Mavundla, said 600 "combat-ready" soldiers would be deployed from the province to Luthuli House to defend Zuma.

Mavundla told a press conference in Durban that the soldiers know how to defend the movement.

"We wish to warn these forces of darkness that our patience is not unlimited. Our people are ready to defend our hard-won gains. If they are coming to Luthuli House, we are ready for them. I know you understand a historical mission in situations like these," said Mavundla.

Maphatsoe said he would be at Luthuli House on Friday