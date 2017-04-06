Max Du Preez Tells White People Why Their Outrage Would Have Been Appreciated Long Ago

Hundreds march through the streets of Cape Town CBD carrying placards calling for the resignation of South African president Jacob Zuma. Demonstrators danced and chanted 'Zuma must fall' during a march held to mark the 22nd Freedom Day in South Africa.

ANALYSIS

White people are mad at Max Du Preez for calling out their delayed outrage.

Late on Monday night, which was dubbed #BlackMonday by some, the journalist posted this tweet:

Imagine what could have been if we white South Africans were as outraged at apartheid, torture & death squads as we are at Zuma right now — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) April 4, 2017

Of course some people were not happy about his broad generalisation rushing for the all-time favourite defence "not all whites", which was perfectly ripped to shreds by Muhammad Ali in 1971. Cue everyone's fave in the "I fought against apartheid even though I'm white brigade", Helen Zille.

Du Preez was definitely ready for her with a beautiful "OK Caption Obvious" swipe.

@helenzille That's stating the obvious. I didn't suddenly forget about Beyers Naude, Suzman, Slabbert, Ruth First et al. Talking about broad resistance April 4, 2017

Then there were those who called Du Preez' tweet a distraction because obviously there are more pressing issues than calling out whiteness.

@MaxduPreez Is this really the time to be devisive? You're just playing into their hands. — Susannah Holz (@susannahholz) April 4, 2017

Luckily some people understood his point and shared his views.

@MaxduPreez Absolutely..... Let's not make the same mistake again .... Zuma is bad for all of us and especially the poorest of the poor... — Deirdre (@Deirdre_40042) April 4, 2017

@MaxduPreez It's unforgivable that we weren't 😔 — Sharon Dixon (@SdixonSharon) April 4, 2017

And then came the "what about those who didn't know" question. With apt responses from Du Preez.

@MaxduPreez I was a child but I have to ask: did we all know? — Sharon Dixon (@SdixonSharon) April 4, 2017

@SdixonSharon Most people didn't want to know, as former Nat minister Leon Wessels told the TRC — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) April 4, 2017

@MaxduPreez Could they have been, though?Old farts who were alive then tell us they didn't know due to effective govt propaganda.Also, if ifs & buts... — Mark Barnard (@MarkBarnard10) April 4, 2017

@MarkBarnard10 Tell those old farts they're lying. They didn't want to know. I'm an ordinary white middle class Afrikaner and I knew — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) April 4, 2017

Some black people couldn't resist responding to this one pointing out obvious scenarios where "we didn't know" doesn't seem believable.

@MandlaMkhize @MaxduPreez Those whites only signs on the beach and bus stops and restaurants, what did they think they mean??? pic.twitter.com/RUr30YHE4U — Lumkile Payi (@lumkilep) April 4, 2017

The outrage may be there all the time but truth is it appears to be inconsistent. That's the bottom line.

Also, yes, white people need to keep talking to each other about this. We've been having this conversation for long enough.