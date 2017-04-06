All Sections
    NEWS

    Max Du Preez Tells White People Why Their Outrage Would Have Been Appreciated Long Ago

    Black people have been saying these things for years but it's great when white people tell each other these things.

    06/04/2017 11:28 SAST | Updated 52 minutes ago
    Sumaya Hisham/Corbis via Getty Images
    Hundreds march through the streets of Cape Town CBD carrying placards calling for the resignation of South African president Jacob Zuma. Demonstrators danced and chanted 'Zuma must fall' during a march held to mark the 22nd Freedom Day in South Africa.

    ANALYSIS

    White people are mad at Max Du Preez for calling out their delayed outrage.

    Late on Monday night, which was dubbed #BlackMonday by some, the journalist posted this tweet:

    Of course some people were not happy about his broad generalisation rushing for the all-time favourite defence "not all whites", which was perfectly ripped to shreds by Muhammad Ali in 1971. Cue everyone's fave in the "I fought against apartheid even though I'm white brigade", Helen Zille.

    Du Preez was definitely ready for her with a beautiful "OK Caption Obvious" swipe.

    Then there were those who called Du Preez' tweet a distraction because obviously there are more pressing issues than calling out whiteness.

    Luckily some people understood his point and shared his views.

    And then came the "what about those who didn't know" question. With apt responses from Du Preez.

    Some black people couldn't resist responding to this one pointing out obvious scenarios where "we didn't know" doesn't seem believable.

    The outrage may be there all the time but truth is it appears to be inconsistent. That's the bottom line.

    Also, yes, white people need to keep talking to each other about this. We've been having this conversation for long enough.

