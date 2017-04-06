Tina Joemat-Pettersson And Mcebisi Jonas Have Resigned As MPs

Axed energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson Mcebisi and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas resigned as a Member of Parliament on Thursday. Their resignation followed Dipuo Peters's, former minister of transport, on Wednesday.

"Comrade Jonas has served both as Deputy Minister and MP with absolute distinction and dedication. He has also served the movement and the South African people in various capacities over the years. On behalf of the ANC in Parliament we thank comrade Jonas for his selfless service to the movement as its public representative," said ANC media liaison officer Nonceba Mhlauli.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed Joemat-Pettersson's resignation to News24 on Thursday.

Both Jonas and Peters' resignations were effective from March 31, News24 reported.