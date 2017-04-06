All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Pravin Gordhan Says The Country's Leadership Is Misleading Poor People

    Speaking at Kathrada's memorial in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, Pravin Gordhan made several digs at the country's leadership

    06/04/2017 09:08 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    South Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan gives a media briefing at his office in Pretoria, South Africa, March 31,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Speaking at a memorial service for the late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, former finance Pravin Gordhan shared his thoughts on South Africa's crisis and dug into the country's leadership.

    He had a go at Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying that there was a limit when "it comes to the lies".

    Gordhan recounted how he was summoned back to South Africa while on an investor roadshow abroad, only to find out days later than he had been fired as finance minister.

    He called on civil servants to report corruption, and said that people were misleading the poor by oversimplifying the downgrade of the economy to junk status.

    Ratings agency S&P downgraded South Africa to sub-investment grade, or junk status, on Monday, for reasons of political and institutional uncertainty, following the shock executive reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma in the early hours of Friday morning.

    Gordhan also spoke about how the injustices and the crisis at large didn't happen in isolation.

    MORE: Ahmed Kathrada Bathabile Dlamini News Pravin Gordhan Social Grants Crisis