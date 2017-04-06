Pravin Gordhan Says The Country's Leadership Is Misleading Poor People

South Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan gives a media briefing at his office in Pretoria, South Africa, March 31,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Speaking at a memorial service for the late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, former finance Pravin Gordhan shared his thoughts on South Africa's crisis and dug into the country's leadership.

He had a go at Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying that there was a limit when "it comes to the lies".

#PravinGordhan on Bathabile Dlamini: I never attack a colleague. But today I break that rule. There comes a limit to the lies. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017

#PravinGordhan says Minister Dlamini clearly dropped the ball on grants and must take responsibility -instead of blaming SASSA CEO, Treasury — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017

Gordhan recounted how he was summoned back to South Africa while on an investor roadshow abroad, only to find out days later than he had been fired as finance minister.

#PravinGordhan details how road show was intended to raise money for SA. He was recalled. And then removed as FM. Then downgrade — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017

He called on civil servants to report corruption, and said that people were misleading the poor by oversimplifying the downgrade of the economy to junk status.

#PravinGordan:there is this new phenomenon when you say: look the rand can fall, all you have to do is pick it up.That's misleading the poor — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017

Ratings agency S&P downgraded South Africa to sub-investment grade, or junk status, on Monday, for reasons of political and institutional uncertainty, following the shock executive reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gordhan also spoke about how the injustices and the crisis at large didn't happen in isolation.

#PravinGordhan: if you see #StateCapture happening, corruption happening, what do you do? Do you keep quiet fearing you'll lose your job? — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017

#PravinGordhan: injustice didn't just happen in apartheid. Like the woman raped in the back of taxi, rape victims killed and set on fire. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 5, 2017