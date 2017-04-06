Teen Pulls Off Oscar-Worthy Promposal Asking Emma Stone To Dance

An Arizona teenager is reaching for the heights with this epic promposal.

Jacob Staudenmaier hopes his exquisite recreation of a "La La Land" scene will tempt the movie's star, Emma Stone, into returning to her hometown of Scottsdale to be his date for prom at Arcadia High School on April 29.

The 17-year-old budding filmmaker rewrote the lyrics to "Another Day of Sun" and roped in his friends to appear as extras for the clip. He posted the video online Tuesday, and it's now going viral.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

"It started with the kind of crazy idea of saying, 'Yeah, maybe I'll go with Emma Stone to the prom,'" Staudenmaier told USA Today. "I decided if I was going to do this, I really needed to do it big."

Stone is yet to respond to the invite, although Staudenmaier said he'd heard rumors that the Oscar winner's mother had seen the clip. "I assume at some point it will get to her," the teenager added.

Until then, we'll keep our fingers firmly crossed for you.