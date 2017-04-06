Which Organisations Are Supporting Tomorrow's Protest Action?

Demonstrators protest against South African President Jacob Zuma's firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, outside Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Organisations throughout South Africa will be joining tomorrow's shutdown action, which calls on everyone to not go to work or school and instead take part in marches.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on members of the public to join the march organised by Save SA, demanding the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

The foundation's director, Neeshan Balton, said Save SA march, initiated by civil society, starts at Church Square, Pretoria at 10am and will proceed to the Union Buildings.

"Friday's march forms part of a range of initiatives planned by various organisations over the last week asking the president to step down. The Foundation is supportive of any initiatives of this nature, provided that they are legal, peaceful and that their leadership is visible," said Balton in a statement.

Other organisations taking part include:

* South African Communist Party (SACP),

* Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU),

* South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU),

* National Religious Leaders Council (NRLC),

* 101 Veterans,

* Save South Africa,

* Section 27, and

* Treatment Action Campaign (TAC).

In a statement, Save SA encouraged South Africans to prepare themselves for the march.

"Gather [your] spirits and join us at Church Square from 10am tomorrow [Friday] for this historic People's March to the Union Buildings at 12 noon," read the statement.

On Friday, the DA will also march Zuma, demanding that he step down.

Their event will begin at the Westgate Transport Hub in Johannesburg at 10am and ends at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

The party amended the gathering point on Tuesday from Luthuli House to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg to ensure the safety of protesters.

The change came after leader of the IFP, Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi, warned the DA against marching to the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.

Buthelezi said marching to Luthuli House would provoke the ruling party and lead to bloodshed.