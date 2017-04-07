Bonang's Resignation Letter Doesn't Sound Like Someone Who's Upset With Metro FM

Bonang Matheba's resignation letter to the SABC has been made public, and the tone is everything but angry. If anything, it should be amicable.

In the emailed correspondence published on TshisaLIVE, Matheba said that she felt there was a "slight misalignment" on brand direction between herself and the public broadcaster.

"Thank you for the lovely meeting this morning and aligning with me on the new Metro FM direction going forward," she wrote.

"I have had an amazing relationship with the radio station over the past three years, and both the station and my brand shared a strategic alignment that worked for both entities. However, post our meeting at 12pm this afternoon, I feel that there is a slight misalignment on our brand direction, and as a result I would like to tender my immediate resignation from The Front Row," she wrote.

She ended the letter with with: "I wish you and the station the best of luck in the new year and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as a host on The Front Row for the last three years."

On Monday, Matheba announced on Twitter that she would no longer host the mid-morning show on SABC owned Metro FM. Her announcement on Twitter came just hours after the station announced that she would be co-hosting with Lerato Kganyago.

After 3 years of making magic on the Front Row, I can confirm that I have officially stepped down as the host of the show..... — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 3, 2017

She said on Twitter she had only been told an hour before her show that Lerato Kganyago would be joining her as a co-host.

She told Drum magazine Metro FM's handling of the situation was the reason why she resigned.

However, in an interview with Drum Magazine on Monday, Matheba said she felt aggrieved by how the station's management had informed her of the changes they made to her show, The Front Row.

"What happened is, on Sunday I got calls from Metro FM saying I should come to the office, I declined because it was Sunday and I was spending time with my family. They then said I should get to the office the next day by 8am and I was there at that time. Upon arriving we had a meeting with the Metro FM bosses and they told me that I had a new producer and a new co-host, and that JJ [JJ Sesing] and Naked DJ [Quinton Masina] were gone," Matheba told Drum.

According to TshisaLIVE's reports last week, WhatsApp messages in their possession show the SABC made numerous attempts to meet with Matheba to inform her of changes to her show.

TshisaLIVE reported that an inside source at the SABC said: "Management is angry. She refused to say anything about Lerato and just said there was 'misalignment'. Then she denies any knowledge of the meetings. She has burnt her bridges this time".

Matheba has confirmed she would be starting a new radio show soon. And word is that could be with Tbo Touch. After leaving Metro last year where he became a household name, Touch is currently making headlines for poaching some of the best talent from his former employer including Glen Lewis and (reportedly although it hasn't been confirmed yet) Matheba and Unathi Msengana. He's also nabbed Tim Modise after he left Power FM.