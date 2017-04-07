DA concludes march, ANC Calls On Its Supporters To Get Together

As nationwide anti-Zuma marches take the country by storm, the ANC has called on its members to gather at the Beyers Naudé Square in the Johannesburg CBD.

Organisers of various marches across the country addressed supporters early on Friday.

The Johannesburg leg of the DA's #MarchForChange has ended and protesters are making their way to the Westgate Transport Hub to get their cars and head home.

Members of the public have questioned the legality of the sudden gathering and called on the ruling party to send its supporters home instead:

So, only those who ensure certain people's places at the trough #Phalane are allowed to gather illegally. @SAPoliceService https://t.co/9KXBDbHr4l — Loraz (@Haloperilol) April 7, 2017

Some 600 uMkhonto We Sizwe soldiers were bused from KwaZulu-Natal to protect Luthuli House from protesters.

The #PeoplesMarch oraganised by SaveSA is still underway towards the Union Buildings.

Executive mayor of the City of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga has also joined the march, which started at the Church Square in Pretoria.