From Durban To London, Here's How People Are Calling For Zuma To Go

Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017.

The day is here. Nationwide protests calling for president Jacob Zuma to leave office are underway.

Thousands of citizens are set to march today from various locations across South Africa against Zuma following his recent Cabinet reshuffle that saw both former finance minister Pravin Gordon and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, sacked.

Gauteng

The DA's #MarchForChange commenced at 10am at the Westgate Transport Hub in Johannesburg.

Thousands of people were also gathered at the Beyers Naudé Drive bridge in the early hours of Friday morning.

Supporters were bussed in from other parts of the country to join the march.

SaveSA, with civil society groups, business leaders and individuals, took to the will take to the streets of Pretoria, marching to the Union Buildings.

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban was also abuzz with activities as protesters make their way through the city calling for Zuma's head.

News24 reported on Friday that Durban residents woke up "to the sight of two massive anti-Zuma banners on a four-storey building on busy Matthews Meyiwa Road [formerly Stamford Hill Road], a short distance away from the starting point of a march that is part of nationwide demonstrations against President Jacob Zuma planned for Friday.

One banner reads "#Zuma and Gupta's self-enrichment days are over! Stop Zuma [sic]" and the other "Jacob Zuma must step down".

Entrepreneur Arthur Lambouris, one of the owners of the building, said he did not know who had put them up.

"I heard whispers about the banners. But there are a number of tenants in the building. But I won't do anything to take them down. Frankly I couldn't agree more with the sentiment expressed. South Africans across the board want efficient and clean government to alleviate poverty and grow the economy, not the looting going on now," he said.

Western Cape

The march, dubbed, #PeoplesMarch, is also underway in Cape Town

Trucks bearing banners saying "Zuma must go" have blocked traffic on some of Cape Town's main highways, as part of nationwide protests against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

Photographs of a few of the trucks show the vehicles in groups of three, driving next to each other, with several cars backed up behind them.

City traffic spokesperson Maxime Bezuidenhout confirmed that some of the trucks had blocked the Airport Approach road, towards the N2.

She confirmed that another set of trucks were being driven very slowly on the N1 incoming, after Sable Road.

A third set was on Jakes Gerwel Drive, just before the N1.

Traffic along these routes was moving very slowly.

However, other routes, including main ones into the city centre, were free-flowing.

Meanwhile, several anti-Zuma protesters had started gathering outside St George's Cathedral in the city centre.

Mpumalanga and Northern Cape

For those who could not make it to Gauteng, Democratic Alliance (DA) national spokesperson, Phumzile Van Damme shared venues designated for the march on other parts of the country.

Van Damme said her office was inundated with calls from members of the public for details on the march in various provinces.

"In Mpumalanga, protesters departed from Nelspruit Primary School. If you are in Cape Town, the City Hall is where the march would leave from," said Van Damme on Twitter.

She said protesters in the Free State would be meeting at the Welkom municipal offices.

In the Northern Cape, protesters met at the Perseverance College in Kimberly while in the North West Province, people gathered at the Matlosana Stadium.

DA Abroad, an organisation for DA volunteers and supporters living in the United Kingdom, will march to the South African High Commission in London on Saturday to hand over a memorandum.

"We are calling on South Africans from all walks of life -- political parties, NGOs, civil society -– and any South African who cares about the future of our country to join us in our movement for change. Bring your South African flags and dress in your proudly South African gear as we mobilise and unite for our country," read the oraganisation's Facebook post.