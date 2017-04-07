All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    If You Haven't Seen The Zuma Must Go Challenge -- This Is All You Need

    Y'all ain't shit for this 😂

    07/04/2017 15:51 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Mamaponya Motsai (Twitter)

    A few old women were seen protesting on Beyers Naude in Johannesburg singing "Zuma Must Go".

    As Tito Mboweni pointed out, even if you don't believe Zuma needs to go, these women would have made your day.

    Of course people caught onto this quickly and now there's a #ZumaMustGoChallenge which is hilarious.

    These are the best remixes of the challenge so far. Tag us in yours on Twitter @HuffPostSA and we'll add them to the list.

