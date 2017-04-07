If You Haven't Seen The Zuma Must Go Challenge -- This Is All You Need

A few old women were seen protesting on Beyers Naude in Johannesburg singing "Zuma Must Go".
These old ladies have even made a little dance of how #ZumaMustFall #AntiZumaMarches #BayersNaude #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/gBhIfqqkUO— Mamaponya Motsai (@Emeliamotsai) April 7, 2017
As Tito Mboweni pointed out, even if you don't believe Zuma needs to go, these women would have made your day.
On a lighter note on a very serious day. These magogos win the day. The passion for their country is great. Whichever position one takes. 👌🏿— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 7, 2017
Of course people caught onto this quickly and now there's a #ZumaMustGoChallenge which is hilarious.
These are the best remixes of the challenge so far.
1. Go Go Go! Trap Remix.
#ZumaMustGo #Remix #InstaGrannies #AntiZumaMarches #ZumaMustFall #TrapRemix #Lol #Trap #HipHopGrannies #SaveSA #JunkCrunk #Protests pic.twitter.com/03KUPuqDqq
2. Zuma must gqi?
THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICA #zumamustgo #zumamustgochallenge pic.twitter.com/g9704mhtvZ— #GenesisAllBlack (@shazlns) April 7, 2017
3. Zuma going the bad and boujee route?
LET ME JOIN the game #Zumamustgochallenge pic.twitter.com/W9zz1XcvRD— #GenesisAllBlack (@shazlns) April 7, 2017
4. Zuma must go, from the office?
@T_Do_ @Emeliamotsai @VuyiTheGreat #Zumamustgochallenge #zumamustgo #unite pic.twitter.com/WrakC6Xcrf— Nicole Ferger (@Nicole_Ferger) April 7, 2017
5. Wait for it....
#AntiZumaMarches #zumamustgochallenge pic.twitter.com/5Fed614caf— nathi fani (@nathi_fani) April 7, 2017
6. Zuma must go, in the supermarket too.
Everywhere and anywhere pic.twitter.com/OUdY8vGaPY— Nomawethu (@NomaP_) April 7, 2017
7. It's not a dance move if you don't go *doosh* at the end.
#ZumaMustGoChallenge pic.twitter.com/tJxAA7P7hJ— black boys look blue (@AndreiDamane) April 7, 2017