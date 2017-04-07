If You Haven't Seen The Zuma Must Go Challenge -- This Is All You Need

A few old women were seen protesting on Beyers Naude in Johannesburg singing "Zuma Must Go".

As Tito Mboweni pointed out, even if you don't believe Zuma needs to go, these women would have made your day.

On a lighter note on a very serious day. These magogos win the day. The passion for their country is great. Whichever position one takes. 👌🏿 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 7, 2017

Of course people caught onto this quickly and now there's a #ZumaMustGoChallenge which is hilarious.

