    • VIDEO

    Quick And Easy Spaghetti With Tuna And Olives 

    Keep this one on call for a speedy mid-week meal.

    07/04/2017 16:39 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Spaghetti with tuna and olives recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients:

    500g spaghetti

    30ml olive oil

    1 onion chopped

    1 can Italian tomatoes

    30ml chopped origanum or parsley

    10 black olives, halved

    1 can of tuna in brine

    Basil leaves to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Boil the spaghetti in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain and keep warm

    2. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and cook the onion until it is soft. Add the canned tomatoes and chopped herbs, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and add to the paste. Stir everything together.

    3. Add the olives and tuna and very gently toss over a medium heat to heat through. Serve and sprinkle with basil leaves.

