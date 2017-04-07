Quick And Easy Spaghetti With Tuna And Olives 

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Spaghetti with tuna and olives recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

500g spaghetti

30ml olive oil

1 onion chopped

1 can Italian tomatoes

30ml chopped origanum or parsley

10 black olives, halved

1 can of tuna in brine

Basil leaves to serve

Instructions:

1. Boil the spaghetti in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain and keep warm

2. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and cook the onion until it is soft. Add the canned tomatoes and chopped herbs, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and add to the paste. Stir everything together.

3. Add the olives and tuna and very gently toss over a medium heat to heat through. Serve and sprinkle with basil leaves.