Try This Honey, Mustard And Rosemary Pork Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Honey, mustard and rosemary pork chops recipe

Prep Time: 20 min

Cooking time: 30 minutes plus marinating

Ingredients:

30 ml Dijon mustard

2 ml ground black pepper

30 ml honey

4 pork chops

500g baby potatoes

30 ml olive oil

2 gloves garlic, chopped

15ml chopped fresh rosemary

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Instructions:

1. Mix the mustard, pepper and honey together. Spread over the chops. Season with salt. Set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

2. Boil the potatoes until almost done. Drain well. Heat the oil in a roasting pan, add the garlic and chopped rosemary as well as the chops. Season with salt.

3. Roast in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Turn the chops halfway through cooking. Grill them just before serving if you like the chops to be more crispy.