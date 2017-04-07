Who Doesn't Love Nachos? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Chicken nachos recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2-3 chicken breast fillets, cut into pieces

3ml chicken spice

1-2ml cayenne pepper

15ml sunflower oil

400g pack of nachos chips

125g chunky cottage cheese

1 x 2 jars of salsa

sliced jalapenos

200ml grated Cheddar cheese

1 Avocado, diced

Fresh coriander

Instructions:

1. Add the spices to the chicken, heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken for 2 minutes or until just cooked.

2. Arrange the nachos on a plate, layering the chicken, cottage chees, salsa and jalapenos, between the achos.

3. Sprinkle with cheese and place in a hot oven for 10 -15 minute or until the cheese has melted. Top with diced avocado an coriander