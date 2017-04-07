Who Doesn't Love Nachos? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Chicken nachos recipe
Prep Time: 15 min
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2-3 chicken breast fillets, cut into pieces
3ml chicken spice
1-2ml cayenne pepper
15ml sunflower oil
400g pack of nachos chips
125g chunky cottage cheese
1 x 2 jars of salsa
sliced jalapenos
200ml grated Cheddar cheese
1 Avocado, diced
Fresh coriander
Instructions:
1. Add the spices to the chicken, heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken for 2 minutes or until just cooked.
2. Arrange the nachos on a plate, layering the chicken, cottage chees, salsa and jalapenos, between the achos.
3. Sprinkle with cheese and place in a hot oven for 10 -15 minute or until the cheese has melted. Top with diced avocado an coriander