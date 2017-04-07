All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Who Doesn't Love Nachos? Here's How You Can Make Them At Home

    Try our recipe with chicken or leave it out for a vegetarian take.

    07/04/2017 16:39 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Chicken nachos recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Cooking time: 15 minutes

    Ingredients:

    2-3 chicken breast fillets, cut into pieces

    3ml chicken spice

    1-2ml cayenne pepper

    15ml sunflower oil

    400g pack of nachos chips

    125g chunky cottage cheese

    1 x 2 jars of salsa

    sliced jalapenos

    200ml grated Cheddar cheese

    1 Avocado, diced

    Fresh coriander

    Instructions:

    1. Add the spices to the chicken, heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken for 2 minutes or until just cooked.

    2. Arrange the nachos on a plate, layering the chicken, cottage chees, salsa and jalapenos, between the achos.

    3. Sprinkle with cheese and place in a hot oven for 10 -15 minute or until the cheese has melted. Top with diced avocado an coriander

