Will Smith Starring In ‘The Matrix’ Will Totally Melt Your Mind

Will Smith famously turned down the lead role in “The Matrix.”
But how would the mind-melting 1999 sci-fi movie have turned out if the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” actor had actually starred as Neo, in place of Keanu Reeves?
Luckily, YouTube channel The Unusual Suspect is on hand to give a glimpse as to what the film may have looked like.
It posted a recut trailer of the movie online Thursday, which has since garnered more than 700,000 views. Via Reddit, the channel has also revealed just how it created the spoof clip:
Also on HuffPost
Contact Us
Use this form to alert a HuffPost editor about a factual or typographical error in this story.
1000 characters remaining