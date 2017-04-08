All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Will Smith Starring In ‘The Matrix’ Will Totally Melt Your Mind

    After this, there is no turning back.

    08/04/2017 12:15 SAST | Updated 19 hours ago

    Will Smith famously turned down the lead role in “The Matrix.”

    But how would the mind-melting 1999 sci-fi movie have turned out if the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” actor had actually starred as Neo, in place of Keanu Reeves?

    Luckily, YouTube channel The Unusual Suspect is on hand to give a glimpse as to what the film may have looked like.

    It posted a recut trailer of the movie online Thursday, which has since garnered more than 700,000 views. Via Reddit, the channel has also revealed just how it created the spoof clip:

    Comment from discussion Unusual__Suspect's comment from discussion "Back in the late 90's Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in 'The Matrix' but he turned it down. So I made a trailer that shows what the film might've looked like had he been cast.".
