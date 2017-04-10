5 Poignant Quotes from Makhosi Khoza's Facebook Post On The State Of SA And The ANC

Senior ANC member of parliament Dr Makhosi Khoza has taken to Facebook to lament the demise of the ANC and shed some light on "leadership injudiciousness" in the party.

Khoza first made headlines in December 2016 with her dazzling barrage of questions to Minister of Communications Faith Muthambi during the SABC inquiry. Khoza earned herself an unexpected fan club during her no-holds-barred grilling of the beleaguered communications minister during the 11-day hearing.

Here are some powerful things she said in her Facebook post titled "Leadership Injudiciousness: deleterious to ANC relevance and lifespan".

1. "I have always warned of the dangers of arrogance and complacency. Those who served with me in the ANC PEC [Provincial Executive Committee] and PWC KZN or those who are honest enough to understand why I was voted out as PEC [provincial executive council] and spokesperson would recall my favourite quote: 'In the absence of truth, silence is a lie.'"

2. "The politics of patronage has finally claimed the sanity of my ANC leadership...The ANC is defining itself out of power when the majority of its people remain trapped in poverty, joblessness, dependency on state social grants, poor quality education & health care and when millions cross African colonial boarders in search for a better life in African soil as all boarders outside Africa offer no better prospects for them. As Africans we are a homogeneous lot."

3. "I once more choose to see the [7 April 2017] marches across the country as not conspiracies of white monopoly capital but genuine concerns of the majority of marchers. I am a product of history. The marches I witnessed across the country were not different from women's marches against pass laws. They were the same as the March against Mike Gatting 's disregard for International Sanctions against apartheid South Africa".

4. "The South African tragedy is an African continent catastrophe. I wish my ANC leaders could see what I see. I wish my ANC leadership could feel what I feel. I wish they can understand that indecision is tantamount to giving DA, EFF... power on a silver platter. Worse... it is continuous entrapment of the poor & marginalized in hopelessness. As a former student in Zimbabwe during the introduction of Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) whatever conspiracy theories we may have, what I know for sure is that disinvestment in the South African economy is catastrophic in every imaginable manner"

5. "We are standing on an immoral platform from which we launch our attacks on oppressive systems. As a result we are depleted & ultimately we'll be defeated as our goals wait for a new morally inspired tackle."